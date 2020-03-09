A new Master Degree in "Computational Neuroscience and Neuroengineering (CNN)" is opening in 2020 at the Université Paris-Saclay together with CentraleSupélec School.

The Computational Neurosciences and Neuroengineering Master will train students in the fields of perception, processing and transmission of neural information, closed-loop neuroscience, control theory applied to the neurosciences and other related topics (see the flyer). The training program is based on experimental, computational and theoretical approaches, combining neurosciences, physics, applied mathematics, computer sciences and engineering at different scales (cell, network, behaviour) and different organizational levels (micro, meso- and macroscopic scales).

The application website is now open : https://inception.universite-paris-saclay.fr/en/

It is also possible to apply for a scholarship at : https://www.universite-paris-saclay.fr/en/admission/scholarships-and-financial-aid/bourses-internationales-de-master/international-masters

If more information is needed, please contact Sabir Jacquir at (sabir.jacquir@u-psud.fr).