MIT-European Career Fair 2017: come visit the French Corner

Where: Johnson Athletic Center (Building W34), MIT, Cambridge, MA

When: Saturday February 25, 2017 from 9AM to 4PM

Information session from 2-3PM in Building 3

More information and registration: https://ecf.fairsey.com/

If you are a student, a young engineer, a PhD candidate interested in exploring educational and professional opportunities in France, join us on Saturday, February 25, at the MIT European Career Fair!

This year, the Office for Science and Technology has organized a large French Corner at the MIT European Career Fair with 12 booths dedicated to studying and conducting research in France. More than 50 top notch engineer schools and universities, as well as the Office for Science and Technology, will be represented and willing to answer your questions. Come visit them and bring your resume to discuss what opportunity could suit you best!

List of French “Grandes Ecoles”, Business Schools and Universities participating:

In France, half of clinical research is carried out in hospitals from the APHP. The APHP is composed of 39 hospitals organized around 12 hospital groups. Teaching and research are part of their missions.

Aix-Marseille University ranks among the 8 sites of excellence in France. Its strength stems from a well-structured and multi-disciplinary research potential. Aix-Marseille University is the first Euro-Mediterranean university and in 2015 it accessed the top 100 most innovating universities (Thomson-Reuters’ world’s top 100 innovative universities). It also ranks among the first 150 world universities in the Shanghai 2015 ARWU league table.

Today, Aix-Marseille University has 130 research structures and units hosting teams and joint research units jointly supervised with major research institutions such as CNRS, INSERM, IRD, INRA, CEA, FSSTAR.

The National Center for Scientific Research, or CNRS, founded in 1939, is a public organization under the responsibility of the French Ministry of Education and Research. CNRS laboratories (or research units) are located throughout France, and employ a large body of tenured researchers, engineers, and support staff.

As the largest fundamental research organization in Europe, the CNRS carries out research in all fields of knowledge, through its ten institutes:

Institute of Biological Sciences Institute of Chemistry National Institute for Earth Sciences and Astronomy Institute of Ecology and Environment Institute for Engineering and Systems Sciences Institute for Humanities and Social Sciences Institute for Information Sciences and Technologies National Institute for Mathematical Sciences National Institute of Nuclear and Particle Physics Institute of Physics

École Polytechnique is the N°1 Best French Grandes Écoles in Science and Technology. It is the most selective school to apply to and it benefits from one of the most beautiful campus outside Paris.

L’X combines top-level research, academics, and innovation at the cutting-edge of science and technology. Its curriculum promotes a culture of excellence with a strong emphasis on science, anchored in humanist traditions. L’X has defined 8 major fields of research to guide its developmental strategy:

Bioengineering, Biology and Health Sciences Concepts and Methods for a Digital Society Energy, Transportation and Environment Modeling and Optimization of Complex Systems Matter and Light in Extreme Conditions Markets, Innovation and Science-Society Relations Nanoscience, Innovative Materials and Efficient Processes Universal Laws and Structures

Founded in 1881, HEC Paris is France most famous business school with some of the most prestigious MBA. HEC Paris is the only Grande Ecole business school to be part of an Idex in France. As a leading academic institution in Europe and worldwide, HEC Paris offers a complete and unique range of education programs for future executives.

HEC Paris has partnership with over 100 prestigious institutions worldwide including: the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) Faculty of Business Administration, the London School of Economics, the National University of Singapore Business School, the Stern School of Business New York University, Oxford Saïd Business School, the Keio Business School in Tokyo and more…

Founded in 1909 on a model devised by Marie Curie and still at the cutting edge: "from fundamental research to innovative treatments", Institut Curie is a cancer foundation. It specializes in research in oncology and patient care. Institut Curie has 3,400 researchers, physicians, clinicians, technicians and administrative staff.

Network "n+i"

Network "n+i" is a non-profit making organization created in 1997 under the initiative of the Conférence des Directeurs des Ecoles Françaises d’Ingénieurs (CDEFI).

It is a Consortium of 50 French engineering institutions of higher education (Arts et Métiers ParisTech, CentraleSupélec, INSA (s), Polytech (s), etc.) who share international strategies and have thus chosen to mutualize their international cooperation efforts to attract and welcome high-caliber foreign students.

On behalf of these engineering institutions, Network "n+i" is able to offer individualized attention and high-quality services to a large body of foreign students. Consequently, Network "n+i" fosters connections between French engineering institutions and foreign higher education institutions all over the world. It also allows the former to send their own French students abroad through jointly signed agreements (76 in 33 countries).

Network "n+i" has trained nearly 3 000 engineers coming from the best universities of more than 80 countries, and 35% of them are women.

Paris Sciences et Lettres - PSL Research University brings together some of France’s most prestigious and internationally respected academic and research institutions in a broad range of disciplines from engineering, chemistry, oncology up to economics, management, and the humanities and performing arts. Some of its member institutions were founded during the Enlightenment century like the Collège de France, L’Observatoire de Paris, the Ecole des Beaux Arts. All of them share a resolutely contemporary and forward-looking worldview and are committed to the pursuit of excellence.

The University of Paris-Saclay enjoys exceptional scientific potential, bringing together founding members of varied but complementary nature. The scientific research strategy is part of framework of key areas ranging from fundamental research to applied sciences and industrial issues. Research at Université Paris-Saclay is structured in 10 thematic departments:

Chemistry Electrical, Optical and BioEngineering Mathematic Mechanical, Energy and Process Engineering Physics of two infinites Physics of Light and Matter Geosciences and Astrophysics Life Science Humanities and Social Sciences Information Science and Technology

UCA is striving to be a catalyst that will transform its territory. As the facilitator of a different mode of thought, of entrepreneurship, of research and development, UCA offers a fundamental rethinking of relationships between partners. UCA takes part in 5 Academies of Excellence:

Network, Information and Digital Society Complex systems Space, Environment, risk and resilience Living systems Complexity and Diversity Human societies, Ideas and Environments

2 French companies often recruiting engineers, IT graduates and software programmers, will also participate:

Amadeus provides the technology which keeps the travel sector moving - from initial search to making a booking, from pricing to ticketing, from managing reservations to managing check-in and departure processes. Its products and solutions help to improve the business performance of its customers; travel agencies, corporations, airlines, ground handlers, hotels, railways, car rental companies, airports, cruise lines and ferry operators.

At the heart of its approach is innovation. Amadeus was recognized in 2014 and 2015 as the leading European investor in R&D for the travel and tourism sector by the EU Industrial R&D Investment Scoreboard, which ranks European companies by total investment in R&D. Over €4 billion have been invested in R&D since 2004.

From Aerospace, Space and Defense to Security and Transportation, Thales helps its customers to create a safer world by giving them the tools they need to perform critical tasks. World-class technology, the combined expertise of 62,000 employees and operations in 56 countries have made Thales’ reputation.

