The translation of Marie-Hélène Marchand’s book The Story of the Pasteur Institute and Its Contributions to Global Health is the first book published in English about the Pasteur Institute. As the former Secretary General (1983-2010) of the Pasteur Institute, Marie Hélène Marchand offers an inside look at this world renowned institute, the exceptional research it produces, and its impact on science and medicine in America, Britain and around the world. The book can be purchased from Amazon, Blackwell, Ingram, or directly from the Cambridge Scholars website: www.cambridgescholars.com

