Moores Cancer Center Symposiums in La Jolla: Showcasing partnerships between Academia and the Pharmaceutical Industry

The Moores Cancer Center is the Comprehensive Cancer Center of San Diego. Each year its symposiums gather an equal number of speakers from the academic world and from biotechs or big pharma, as well as representative from patients associations.

For the 13th edition, the “Industry/Academia Translational Oncology Symposium" held in February 2017 emphasized the partnerships between the industrial and academic sectors, especially in the field of therapeutic trials. This type of action is very important for clinical research [1]. In 2012, it played a major role in the implementation of the accelerated approval FDA program “Breakthrough Therapy Designation.” This program requires the FDA to respond in a period of less than 60 days, while accelerated approval procedures in France still take up to 150 days. A similar project was launched by the European Drug Agency in 2016 entitled PRIME (Priority Medicine) with decisions pronounced in less than 40 days [2].

During this private/public meeting, Sandra Horning, Executive Vice President of Roche/Genentech presented the recent launch (November 2016) of a new initiative: the imCORE network dedicated to cancer immunotherapies [3]. With 100 million of Swiss francs in funding, it brings together researchers from Roche/Genetech with 21 academic institutions worldwide including 2 French research centers (Léon Bérard Center in Lyon and Oncopole in Toulouse). These collaborations aim to speed up the development of innovative cancer immunotherapies.

Author:

Jean Rosenbaum, Attaché pour la Science et la Technology, Los Angeles, attache-sdv.la@ambascience-usa.org