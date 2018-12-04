NCSE 2019 Annual Conference

The NCSE Annual Conference brings together a diverse community of experts for an enriching opportunity to collaborate on exciting projects, share research and best practices, and build professional relationships. Attendees include national and international leaders in education, government, civil society, and business. The conference is recognized for its notable presenters and innovative programming. NCSE 2019 will focus on Sustainable Infrastructure & Resilience. Don’t miss your opportunity attend this important event.

When: January 7-10, 2019

Where: Omni Hotels and Resort, 2500 Calvert St NW, Washington D.C., 20008

How: Visit www.ncseconference.org to register and for more information