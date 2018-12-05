NETVA 2018 immersion week: 3 young, innovative French startups in Washington, DC

Operated by the Office for Science and Technology, NETVA (New Technology Venture Accelerator) is a mentoring program tailored for young, innovative French companies hoping to discover the inner workings of the North-American high tech market. This program targets deep tech startups with highly innovative products and a strong link to the French research ecosystem. Every year, laureates benefit from a three-day seminar in Paris, receive advice from French-American mentors based in the U.S., and participate in an immersion week in one of the following U.S. cities: San Francisco, Boston, and Washington, DC.

From October 15 to 19, 2018, 3 startups joined us in Washington, DC:

Internest has developed a reliable positioning system for drones and helicopters. Based on ultrasonic waves and radio technology, Internest’s embedded system provides high accuracy landing in complex environments.

Diabeloop has developed a smart therapeutic assistant to automate the treatment of type I diabetes. This external system operates in closed loop and calculates the right amount of insulin that needs to be injected.

WiseBIM has developed an automated solution to quickly convert 2D architectural plans into 3D building information models (BIM). Main building elements are automatically recognized and assembled in a unique BIM file through specific algorithms.

During their immersion week in Washington, DC, the three startups benefited from training sessions with U.S. and French professionals based in DC, individual meetings with experts in their field and potential partners, and networking events with local professionals and government officers.

Find out more about the three companies in this video:

Netva 2018 : meet the laureates - YouTube

To learn more about NETVA, visit www.netvafrance.com or contact us at contact@netvafrance.com.