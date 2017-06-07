NETVA Conference 2017 : A Quick-Start Training to Understand North-American Tech Markets

Organized by the Offices for Science and Technology of the Embassies of France in the United States and Canada, the NETVA conference is a free one-day conference designed to provide you with the keys to develop your company across the Atlantic and the tools needed to settle in the North American markets. Entrepreneurs and business development specialists from the United States and Canada will be present to share their firsthand experiences.

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2017

Where: Bpifrance, Paris

Conditions : Free event open to the public

Registration

North America is one of the top innovative place in the world. Entrepreneurs benefit from extremely dynamic ecosystems to create and develop their businesses. The size of American markets attracts French entrepreneurs. However, going the American way requires a good understanding of the factors of success!

Join us on June 20, 2017 at Bpifrance in Paris, to understand how to integrate the North American market into your business development strategy or to share your experience!

Program

08:30 : Opening

09:00 : Welcoming Remarks - Bpifrance, Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affaires, Embassies of France in the United States and in Canada

- 09:30 : Doing business in America - Mike Gill (‎Secretary of Commerce, State of Maryland)

- 10:00 : Universities, innovation & startups - David Shaw (‎VP for Research and Economic Development, Mississippi State University)

- 10:30 : French organizations for internationalization - Bpifrance, Business France

- 10:50 : Break

11:05 : Remarks by the Embassies of the United States and Canada in Paris

11:25 : Why the US, why Canada ? Do’s & Don’ts - Roundtable #1 with Grégory Ogorek (Serial entrepreneur in Toronto), Aymeril Hoang (Head of innovation Société Générale), and Xavier Wartelle (CEO French Tech Hub)

- 12:00 : Presentation of the NETVA program, its partners and the 2017 laureates - NETVA team, Ministry of Higher Education and Research, Inria, Startups Pitches

- 12:30 : Lunch

1:30 : Keynote - Oussama Amar (Cofounder of The Family)

- 2:15 : Legal Advice (legal aspects for an establishment in the US, accounting, HR, IP…) - Richard Zolezzi (American law firm Polsinelli)

2:45 : Fundraising Advice - Olivier Younès, EXPEN

- 3:15 : Break

3:30 : Scale-up / Fast growth of high tech startups - Roundtable #2 with Gabriel Hubert (Stripe), Clément Boussard (CEO Stanley Robotics), and a 3rd entrepreneur from Silicon Valley

- 4:05 : They did it… Feedback from French entrepreneurs - Roundtable #3 : with NETVA alumni about their immersion in the US and in Canada, with Pascal Descargues (Genoskin), Nathalie Bufi (Instent), François Chaudoreille (Avenisense), and Hugo Lercher (Algama)

- 4:40 : Networking

About NETVA

The NETVA (New Technology Venture Accelerator) program offers a personalized support program, opportunity analysis and development of technological partnerships in the United States and Canada to young innovative startups from France. NETVA is managed by the Offices for Science and Technology of the Embassies of France in the United States (Boston, San Francisco and Washington, DC) and Canada (Toronto). Its objective is to meet the need for internationalization of young startups developing innovative products with high added value.

Partners