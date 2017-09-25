NSF-CNRS Dialogue: Global Challenges of the 21st Century

Climate change, cybersecurity, public health policy, and clean energy – the United States’ National Science Foundation (NSF), and France’s National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) are actively engaged in addressing these societal challenges and more. Which issues will drive their research agendas? How are they adapting to today’s global opportunities and challenges? What role will they play in broadening science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education to inspire a new generation to provide innovative approaches to tomorrow’s challenges?

France A. Córdova, director of the National Science Foundation (NSF), and Alain Fuchs, president of the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) will come together in a lively exchange moderated by Kevin Riley, editor of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

This event is co-organized by the Office for Science and Technology of the Embassy of France to the United States, and Georgia Tech-Lorraine, in partnership with the National Science Foundation (NSF), and the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS).

When: October 26, 11:00 a.m. - 11:50 a.m.

Where: Historic Academy of Medicine at Georgia Tech, 875 West Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

Registration: Free. To register, click here

For parking options, click here

The National Science Foundation is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1950 “to promote the progress of science; to advance the national health, prosperity, and welfare; to secure the national defense…” NSF is vital because it supports basic research and people to create knowledge that transforms the future. With an annual budget of $7.5 billion (FY 2016), NSF is the funding source for approximately 24 percent of all federally supported basic research conducted by America’s colleges and universities. In many fields such as mathematics, computer science and the social sciences, NSF is the major source of federal backing.

The National Center for Scientific Research, or CNRS, is a public organization under the responsibility of the French Ministry of Education and Research. Founded in 1939, the CNRS aims to carry out all research capable of advancing knowledge and bringing social, cultural, and economic benefits for society, to contribute to the promotion and application of research results, to support research training and to develop scientific information.