2017 Edition of the ’Espoirs de la Recherche’ program by the French Foundation of Medical Research (FRM)

The French Foundation of Medical Research (FRM) is launching its 2017 edition call for projects aimed at French or foreign researchers of higher level, eager to join a French research structure to set up and lead a new research team. This call for proposals aims at developing the research potential of structures that have already selected the candidate in the framework of a call for international applications.

The objective is to provide the first necessary support for the installation of the team before obtaining other funding (ANR’s Young Researchers and Young Researchers Program, ATIP / Avenir program of CNRS and Inserm, Starting Grant of the ERC …) and, in the case of a non-statutory one, before it is received in competitions for the recruitment of public research or higher education institutions.

The call for proposals is open from 10 January 2017 and, depending on the budget available, will be open until 7 November 2017. The dossiers will be evaluated by an ad hoc committee over 3 sessions, see below :

Opening Closing Selection Date Session 1 10 January 2017 20 April 2017 22 May 2017 Session 2 21 April 2017 7 September 2017 5 October 2017 Session 3 8 September 2017 7 November2017 7 December 2017

To learn about the details of the call, see the french version of this page.

For further information, please contact Mme. Rodrigue M’BOUTOU :

by email rodrigue.mboutou@frm.org

by phone +33 (0)1 44 39 75 83