At a reception hosted at the Maison Française of the Embassy of France in Washington, Norbert Paluch officially handed over the position of Space Counselor and CNES Representative in the United States to Nicolas Maubert, in the presence of the Ambassador of France and the Washingtonian space community, among which representatives from NASA, NOAA, the House of Representatives, the Department of State, the National Space Council, the European Union, partner space agencies, the industry, think tanks and the specialized media.