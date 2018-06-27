For 15 years, Tara has been constantly on the move across all the world’s oceans to study and understand the impact of climate change and the ecological crisis on oceans. The 2016-2018 expedition will sail in San Diego for a few days on July 18. A public lecture will be given on the evening of July 19, 2018 at the Scripps Seaside Forum.

The Tara Foundation was initiated in 2003 by the French fashion designer Agnès Troublé and the managing director of agnès b., Etienne Bourgois.

Numerous actors from both public and private sectors support the expedition, like the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL).

The Tara ship is going to sail in San Diego on July 18. On this occasion, the Scripps Institute and the non-profit organization Plankton Planet are organizing a public lecture on the evaluation of the oceans health and biodiversity on July, 19 at the Scripps Seaside Forum. The conference’s program can be found here :

