On July 11th, Pierre et Marie Curie University (UPMC) will be launching its new DC Alumni Club

When: Tuesday, July 11th, 2017, 6:30pm to 9:30pm

Where: Maison française, Embassy of France (4101 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC)

Whom : University Pierre et Marie Curie’s friends and alumni

On July 11th, the Embassy of France will have the pleasure of hosting Pierre and Marie Curie University’s delegation from Paris, launching the new DC alumni club.

French universities are profoundly remodelling, and UPMC is at the heart of these changes. In January 2018, UPMC will merge with Paris-Sorbonne University to become Sorbonne University, a comprehensive world-class university.

Such a transformation would be impossible without the support of UPMC graduates ! University alumni are needed to build this future for the younger generations.

UPMC’s President, Jean Chambaz, and Mélina Mercier, UPMC Foundation’s Director, will be delighted to meet them on Tuesday, July 11th, 2017, starting from 6:30 PM at the Embassy of France, for the inauguration of the DC Alumni Club. This event will be followed by a cocktail dinner, to network and grow the UPMC community in DC.

Professor José-Alain Sahel, ophtalomogy professor at UPMC Medical School and director of the Institut de la vision, will be attending to introduce his research institute, and present the latest news on ophtalmology research and innovative treatments.

Guests will be required to provide valid photo identification. Please take note parking is not available inside the Embassy’s campus.

For registration or any information, please contact UPMC Foundation