Paris-Saclay University: Call for a post-doctoral postion in Laser Spectroscopy
A post-doctoral position in the field of complex molecules is open in the “BioMolecular Group” at Paris-Saclay University (Dr. Michel Mons and Dr. Eric Gloaguen), France.
Topic
Laser spectroscopy of isolated flexible molecules: IR/UV double resonance spectroscopy ; pico- and femto-second pump-probe dynamics experiments.
Profile
The successful candidate is expected to hold a PhD in a relevant area of chemical physics since no more than 2 years. He/she will have prior experience in gas phase techniques, including high vacuum, lasers, spectroscopic techniques and mass spectrometry. Background in theoretical approaches to electronic structure and force field calculations will be an asset.
Dates, Salary & Location
Start: January-February 2018
Duration: 1 year, renewable under mutual agreement
Salary: Net monthly salary (including state health benefits): from 2200 €, depending on experience.
Location: CEA Paris-Saclay is a research center of the French Atomic Agency, located South West of Paris, close to Orsay and Gif-sur-Yvette, at approx. 20 km from Paris downtown.
Application
The application should include :
- a Curriculum Vitae
- a letter of motivation
- names and contact information of two academic referees
Applications must be sent before October 15th to :
Dr. Michel Mons
CEA Saclay, LIDYL, Bât 522
91191 Gif-sur-Yvette, France
michel.mons@cea.fr
More informations on the group webpage.