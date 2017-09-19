Paris-Saclay University: Call for a post-doctoral postion in Laser Spectroscopy

A post-doctoral position in the field of complex molecules is open in the “BioMolecular Group” at Paris-Saclay University (Dr. Michel Mons and Dr. Eric Gloaguen), France.

Topic

Laser spectroscopy of isolated flexible molecules: IR/UV double resonance spectroscopy ; pico- and femto-second pump-probe dynamics experiments.

Profile

The successful candidate is expected to hold a PhD in a relevant area of chemical physics since no more than 2 years. He/she will have prior experience in gas phase techniques, including high vacuum, lasers, spectroscopic techniques and mass spectrometry. Background in theoretical approaches to electronic structure and force field calculations will be an asset.

Start: January-February 2018

Duration: 1 year, renewable under mutual agreement

Salary: Net monthly salary (including state health benefits): from 2200 €, depending on experience.

Location: CEA Paris-Saclay is a research center of the French Atomic Agency, located South West of Paris, close to Orsay and Gif-sur-Yvette, at approx. 20 km from Paris downtown.

Application

The application should include :

a Curriculum Vitae

a letter of motivation

names and contact information of two academic referees

Applications must be sent before October 15th to :

Dr. Michel Mons

CEA Saclay, LIDYL, Bât 522

91191 Gif-sur-Yvette, France

michel.mons@cea.fr

More informations on the group webpage.