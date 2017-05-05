Participation of CNES President to the brainstorming workshop on the future US approach to civil space policy

On May 2, CNES President Jean-Yves LE GALL has participated to a panel entitled Space in Support of National and International Challenges, in the context of a brainstorming symposium on the future U.S. approach to Civil Space Policy organized by the Aeronautics and Space Engineering Board (ASEB) and the Space Studies Board (SSB) of the US National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.

This meeting, which was attended by members of Congress, NASA, NOAA, and the White House, has been the opportunity for M. LE GALL, also president of the International Astronautical Federation (IAF) as well as president of the European Space Agency Council (ESA) and of the European GNSS Agency Council, to share his vision and his international experience with the national Academies, which play a major role in determining the scientific policy of NASA and NOAA, the ASEB and the SSB being the primary sources of independent advice to US government agencies with interests in civil space.

Jean-Yves Le Gall began by spelling out CNES’s three priority civil space policy goals: exploration of our universe, climate monitoring and protection of our planet, and innovation. He also underlined the role of space agencies in nurturing space technologies for a wide range of sectors including rail transport, healthcare, agriculture, fisheries, construction and public works and security, confirming the key place that space now occupies in our daily lives. CNES’s President next stressed the key and undisputed role that space agencies are playing in global efforts to curb climate change and the need for international cooperation in this area. He reaffirmed the agency’s intention to pursue this momentum by taking the opportunity to review progress at the forthcoming Paris Air Show. In his capacity as President of the IAF, Jean-Yves Le Gall reaffirmed the necessity of fostering the principles of “3G” diversity within the space sector (3G for gender, generation, geography) before concluding that for CNES and certainly many other space agencies, a strong U.S. civil space program is a driving force. Reminding that the partnership France and the US have forged in space is one of the longest and most emblematic in science and technology, he outlined that “today is the occasion to reiterate that it is CNES’s utmost priority to maintain this excellent U.S.-French partnership in space and for us to invent the future of space, together.”

CNES President M. LE GALL also joined a reception celebrating the NASA Langley Center Centennial which was organized by the Space Transportation Association and attended by leading figures of the space community.

More information on the boards and their activities can be found at www.nas.edu/spaceandaeronautics.