Participation of Nobert PALUCH, CNES representative, to a Space Café dedicated to Space in Europe

On February 13, Norbert PALUCH, CNES representative and space counselor at the Embassy of France, delivered a speech during a Space Café dedicated to Space in Europe, along with representatives from the European Space Agency, the European Union and the German Space Agency (DLR).

This event has been the opportunity for speakers to share their expertise on the European space dynamic and on relations between each European space player. A lively Q&A session followed the presentations, showing the interest of the fifty participants.