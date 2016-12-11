Petit-déjeuner scientifique - Décembre 2016 - Michelle Wyman - National Council for Science and the Environment (NCSE)

Michelle Wyman, Directrice exécutive du National Council for Science and the Environment (NCSE), interviendra auprès des membres du club des diplomates scientifiques de Washington, DC le lundi 12 décembre 2016, à l’Ambassade de France aux Etats-Unis.

A propos de l’intervenante :

Michelle Wyman a travaillé sur des questions de politiques énergétiques et environnementales à l’échelle étatique et locale depuis plus de 15 ans. En concertation avec les gouvernements régionaux et locaux, ainsi que leurs circonscriptions, elle a développé des solutions stratégiques dans les domaines de la planification énergétique et du changement climatique.

She previously served as the Director of Intergovernmental Affairs at the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). In that role, Michelle led the Department’s engagement activities with state, regional, and local governments on issues across the DOE complex, including renewable energy, science, fossil energy, and environmental clean up.

Michelle’s extensive experience prior to joining the Department of Energy includes founding Applied Solutions- Local Governments Building a Clean Economy, and leading ICLEI USA, both of which are nonprofits engaging directly with cities, counties, and states on clean energy, environmental, and sustainability issues.

Michelle has served in a wide variety of leadership capacities including work with the World Bank, United Nations, and other multilateral institutions. Michelle has served as the Natural Resources Director for the City of Fort Collins, Colorado, and established a public sector practice focused on the environment and sustainable development working with states, local governments, and related national nonprofits, based in Washington DC.

About the National Council for Science and the Environment (NCSE)

The National Council for Science and the Environment (NCSE) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving the scientific basis for environmental decisionmaking.

NCSE specializes in programs that foster collaboration between the diverse institutions and individuals creating and using environmental knowledge, including research, education, environmental, and business organizations as well as governmental bodies at all levels.

NCSE works collectively to make science relevant to real world decisionmaking on critical environmental challenges.

While an advocate for science and its use, NCSE does not take positions on environmental issues. With a reputation for objectivity and non-partisanship, NCSE is able to provide a neutral forum for all.

NCSE Annual Conference

17th National Conference and Global Forum for Science, Policy, and the Environment : Integrating Environment and Health will bring together diverse groups of individuals and experts – including researchers, educators, students, policy-makers, and entrepreneurs – to explore these relationships on specific issues and develop recommendations on actionable items.

When : January 24-26, 2017

Where : Hyatt Regency Hotel at the Reagan National Airport (2799 Jefferson Davis Highway, Arlington, VA 22202)

Agenda