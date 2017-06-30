Pierre et Marie Curie University Launch DC Alumni Club

When: Tuesday, July 11, 2017, 6:30pm to 9:30pm

Where: Maison Française, Embassy of France (4101 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC)

Who: Pierre et Marie Curie University’s friends and alumni

Registration Required: UPMC Foundation

On July 11, the Embassy of France will have the pleasure of hosting Pierre and Marie Curie University (UPMC)’s delegation from Paris, launching their new DC alumni club.

French universities are profoundly remodeling, and UPMC is at the heart of these changes. In January 2018, UPMC will merge with Paris-Sorbonne University to become Sorbonne University, a comprehensive world-class university.

Such a transformation would be impossible without the support of UPMC graduates ! University alumni are needed to build this future for the younger generations.

UPMC’s President, Jean Chambaz, and Mélina Mercier, UPMC Foundation’s Director, will be delighted to meet UPMC alumni on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at 6:30pm at the Embassy of France, for the inauguration of the DC Alumni Club. This event will be flowed by a cocktail reception, to network and grow the UPMC community in DC.

Professor José-Alain Sahel, professor of ophthalmology at UPMC Medical School and director of the Institut de la Vision, will be attending to introduce his research institute, and present the latest news on ophthalmology research and innovative treatments.

Guests will be required to provide valid photo identification. Please note that parking is not available inside the Embassy’s campus.

For registration or any information, please contact UPMC Foundation