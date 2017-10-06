Professor Shuji Nakamara from UC Santa Barbara and 2014 Nobel Laureate to Receive the 2017 Mountbatten Medal for His Work on Blue Leds

The Mountbatten Medal annually rewards scientists for their outstanding contribution over time in the fields of electronics and information technology. This price has been awarded since 1992 by The Institution of Engineering and Technology in the UK.

Shuji Nakamura, a distinguished Professor of the University of California in Santa Barbara and 2014 Nobel Prize in Physics was chosen by his peers to receive the distinction this year. This prize rewards all of his work on the development of blue LED technology, which revolutionized lighting especially because of its energy performance.

Professor Nakamura is currently working at UCSB’s Solid State Lighting and Energy Electronics Center, where his research mainly focuses on LED production techniques refinement and laser diodes development. He will receive the Mountbatten Medal during a reception on November 15, 2017 in London.