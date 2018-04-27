Reception at the Consulate General of France in Houston in honor of Professor Marie-Paule Pileni, 2018 recipient of the ACS-SCF Prize

On April 18, 2018, the Consul General of France in Houston, Mr. Alexis Andres, and the Office for Science and Technology, were glad to welcome to the Consulate Professor Marie-Paule Pileni, inaugural French recipient of the joint American Chemical Society – Société Chimique de France Prize .

This award, created in 2016 as part of a cooperation agreement between the two scientific societies, is granted each year alternatively to an American and to a French chemist for the quality of their work and their contribution to French-American collaboration in chemistry. The first recipient of the joint SCF-ACS prize, last year, was Professor Karl Kadish, from the University of Houston.

Inaugural recipients of the joint SCF-ACS Prize: Professor Karl Kadish (2017) and Professor Marie-Paule Pileni (2018)

Professor at Université Pierre et Marie Curie (Paris), Marie-Paule Pileni is a specialist of colloidal and nanomaterial physical chemistry. Among other achievements, her work made it possible to control the growth of new materials (“supracrystals”) made from metallic nanoparticles. These materials are currently studied for their new physical properties, with applications in photovoltaic devices. Commandeur of the Ordre du Mérite and of the Légion d’Honneur, Marie-Paule Pileni published almost 450 scientific papers in high impact international reviews. Throughout her career, Marie-Paule Pileni had strong collaborations with the United States, and more specifically with Georgia Tech; she was the 2000 recipient of the American Chemical Society Langmuir Award in Chemical Physics.

Professor Marie-Paule Pileni came to Houston as part of a conference series given in the United States, which was the opportunity to organize a reception in her honor, with the Consul General, Alexis Andres, the ACS Global Portfolio Manager, Christopher LaPrade, the 2017 recipient of the SCF-ACS Prize, Professor Karl Kadish, and selected members of the ACS local section. The official award ceremony of the ACS-SCF Franco-American Lectureship Award will take place later this year, in August, at the 256th annual meeting of the American Chemical Society in Boston.