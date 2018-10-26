Reception in the honor of Pr Dalibard, member of the Collège de France, and Cheng Chin, Professor at the University of Chicago

The Consul General in Chicago hosted a reception in honor of two of the FACCTS recipients.

France And Chicago Collaborating in The Sciences (FACCTS) is a program designed to enhance science by encouraging closer relations between researchers at the University of Chicago, Fermilab, Argonne, and institutions of higher education in France. The FACCTS program seeks to accomplish this goal by providing seed funding for new and potentially fruitful project-based collaborations.

The FACCTS program has been a real success. There have been over 122 projects funded to date for a total of over 1,6 Million US dollars.

Professors Jean Dalibard and Cheng Chin are 2018 FACCTS recipients. These two physicists have a joint research on the Novel Quantum Materials in the Gaseous Phase. The funding from the program will help them develop their research for the next 2 years.

Professor Jean Dalibard was in Chicago this October. At this occasion, the Consul General in Chicago hosted a reception for private sponsors, French Chicago Center members and the team of the Office for Science of Technology in Chicago. The Counselor for Science and Technology in Washington D.C, Yves Frénot, was present for this event.