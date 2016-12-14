Renewal of the cooperation agreement between the University of Chicago and the Collège de France

On December 8, 2016, Alain Prochiantz, Director of the Collège de France, and Daniel Diermeir, Provost of the University of Chicago signed a new cooperation agreement, in the presence of Robert Zimmer, President of the University of Chicago, and the Consul General of France in Chicago, Vincent Floreani.

This is the third agreement signed by these two institutions since 2006 to reinforce their partnership. The two main focuses of this new agreement are:

To develop the visiting scholar program, which allows faculty members from the Collège de France and the University of Chicago to visit the other institution for a period of one to two weeks;

To maintain the program dedicated to PhD students from the University of Chicago who wish to conduct part of their doctoral research at a Collège de France laboratory. This program is implemented through two funding programs: the College de France Exchange Fellowship and the Collège de France Science Research Travel Grant, which are managed by the France Chicago Center and open to PhD students in the Humanities and Social Sciences, or in Biological Sciences, Physical Sciences, and Molecular Engineering respectively.

Since 2006, thanks to these agreements, more than twenty professors from the Collège de France have been visiting scholars at the University of Chicago, in various fields, like Serge Haroche, the 2012 Nobel Prize laureate in Physics, Philippe Aghion, professor of economics, Antoine Compagnon, professor in modern literature, or more recently Hugues de Thé, head of the department of “Cellular and Molecular Oncology” at the Collège de France. Hugues de Thé was at the University of Chicago from November 28 to December 1, 2016. During his stay, he gave three lectures on the understanding of the mechanisms of human pathologies, particularly cancer and leukemia, in order to define new treatment strategies. He also interacted with students and researchers from the University of Chicago, interested in his work.

Reciprocally, more than ten faculty members from the University of Chicago have been invited to the Collège de France over the last ten years. Five PhD students benefited from the fellowship or the travel grant.