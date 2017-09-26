Save the date for the Society for Neuroscience’s 47th annual meeting

The Society for Neuroscience (SfN) will be holding its 47th annual meeting on November 11- 15 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C.

Every year, nearly 30,000 people attend this meeting that brings together scientists and physicians devoted to understanding the brain and nervous system. This is a great venue to network with peers, learn from experts, explore the newest neuroscience tools and technologies, and discover great career opportunities. The Office for Science & Technology at the Embassy of France will be present at the “Neuroscience in France” booth to provide information on opportunities in Neuroscience in France.

In previous years, our booth attracted about 800 people, who were mostly post-doctoral students planning to pursue careers in France and researchers interested in collaboration and exchange programs with research teams in France.

We would like to thank our partners, Aviesan ITMO Neurosciences, Cognitive Sciences, Neurology, Psychiatry, the Société française des Neurosciences (The French Neuroscience Society), CNRS, whose contributions have been essential to making this booth possible.