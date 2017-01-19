Science Breakfast - February 2017 - Rebecca Keiser - National Science Foundation

Rebecca Keiser, Head of the Office of International Science & Engineering at the National Science Foundation, will address the Science Diplomats Club on Wednesday February 1, 2017 from 8am to 10am, at the Embassy of France in Washington, DC.

About the speaker

Rebecca Keiser was named Head of the National Science Foundation’s Office of International Science & Engineering (OISE) in April 2015. Prior to this position, Dr. Keiser was a special advisor for NASA’s Innovation and Public-Private Partnerships, reporting to the NASA Administrator, and an executive-in-residence at American University. She held several positions with NASA, including associate deputy administrator for strategy and policy, associate deputy administrator for policy integration, executive officer to the deputy administrator, and chief of staff for the Exploration Systems Mission Directorate. Dr. Keiser also served as assistant to the director for international relations at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), where she provided policy guidance to the President’s science advisor.

About the Office of International Science & Engineering

The Office of International Science and Engineering (OISE) serves as a focal point for international science and engineering activities both inside and outside NSF. The office carries out its functions through close partnership with the NSF Directorates and through its own program activities. OISE is housed within the Office of the NSF Director since its role is Foundation-wide.

OISE promotes development of an integrated, Foundation-wide international strategy, and manages international programs that are innovative, catalytic, and responsive to a broad range of NSF interests.

Specifically, OISE supports programs to expand and enhance leading-edge international research and education opportunities for U.S. scientists and engineers, especially at the early career stage. It works to build and strengthen effective institutional partnerships throughout the global science and engineering research and education community, and it supports international collaborations in NSF’s priority research areas. OISE encourages funding applicants to include an international component in proposals submitted to the appropriate research directorate.