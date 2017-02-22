Science Breakfast - March 2017 - Kathryn Partin - Office of Research Integrity

Kathryn Partin, Director of the US Office of Research Integrity, will address the Science Diplomats Club on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 from 8am to 10am, at the Embassy of France in Washington, DC.

About the speaker

Kathryn Partin is the Director of the Office of Research Integrity. She earned her undergraduate degree in history from the University of Michigan, and her doctorate in microbiology from the State University of New York at Stony Brook. She completed postdoctoral training at Duke University studying pathophysiology of HIV and the NIH National Institute of Child Health studying neurophysiology. Following her training, Dr. Partin joined the faculty of the Department of Biomedical Sciences at Colorado State University where she performed NIH-funded basic research on ionotropic glutamate receptor structure and function for nearly twenty years. In 2007, she was appointed to the position of Director of the Research Integrity & Compliance Review Office, overseeing IRB, IBC, IACUC, GxP research and the Responsible Conduct of Research program at CSU. She served as the Assistant to the Research Integrity Officer until 2013, when she was appointed as the CSU RIO and Vice President for Research, overseeing Laboratory Animal Resources and Export Control. Dr. Partin has taught RCR to undergraduate students, graduate students, postdoctoral fellows and faculty for many years, and has been active in the Association for Practical and Professional Ethics and the Association of Research Integrity Officers.

About the Office of Research Integrity

The Office of Research Integrity oversees and directs Public Health Service (PHS) research integrity activities on behalf of the Secretary of Health and Human Services with the exception of the regulatory research integrity activities of the Food and Drug Administration. Organizationally, ORI is located within the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH) within Office of the Secretary of Health and Human Services (OS) in the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). To learn more, please visit www.ori.hhs.gov