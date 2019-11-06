Science Breakfast - October 2019 - Vijeth Iyengar - Research and Development for Technology to Support Aging Adults

Dr. Vijeth Iyengar, Brain Health Lead and Technical Advisor to the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Aging at the Administration on Aging/Administration for Community Living (AoA/ACL), addressed the Science Diplomats Club at the Embassy of France in the United States on October 31, 2019.

Presentation

Dr. Vijeth Iyengar highlighted data illustrating global shifts in demography, provided an overview of the report realized by the White House National Science & Technology Council’s Task Force on Research and Development for Technology to Support Aging Adults and the report’s recommendations for public and private sector stakeholders, and discussed how this report complements existing global efforts to address the services, supports, and needs of an aging global populous.

Speaker

Dr. Vijeth Iyengar serves as the Brain Health Lead and Technical Advisor to the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Aging at the Administration on Aging/Administration for Community Living (AoA/ACL), an operating division of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS).

Dr. Iyengar served as contributor and Executive Secretary of the White House National Science & Technology Council’s Task Force on Research and Development for Technology to Support Aging Adults, which released a report in March 2019 entitled, “Emerging Technologies to Support an Aging Population”. This report – bringing together experts from across the federal government – serves as a guidepost for public and private sector research and development in the area of technological innovation for an aging nation.

Dr. Iyengar is an ex-officio member of the National Advisory Council on Aging at the National Institute on Aging/National Institutes of Health and sits on the Global Board of Directors of the Duke University Alumni Association. He has been recognized as a U.S Presidential Management Fellow and the recipient of a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship.

A native of Louisiana, Dr. Iyengar received his bachelor’s degree from Tulane University and his masters and doctoral degrees from the Department of Psychology and Neuroscience at Duke University. He currently resides in Washington, DC where he is a proud volunteer-mentor for College Bound, Inc.