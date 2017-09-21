Science Café in Dallas - Should we be concerned by Risk Management?

The Office for science & technlogy of the Consulate general of France in Houston and the French-American Chamber of Commerce of Dallas/Fort Worth invite you to a Science Café in Dallas with Professor Alain Bensoussan, Director of the International Center for Decision and Risk Analysis, on October 27th, 2017 at 6 pm.

Where : Cadot restaurant in Dallas, 18111 Preston Rd # 120 Dallas, Tx 75252

Presentation and discussions in English .

. Free and open to the public

Presentation: Should we be concerned by Risk Management ?

The objective of this talk is to discuss the topic of Risk Management, whose importance keeps raising in all domains. Can we consider it as a science? What does it change to consider it as a science?

Perspectives and challenges will be detailed, and the case of the Fukushima accident will serve as illustration of the concepts and ideas.

Alain Bensoussan is Lars Magnus Ericsson Chair and the Director of ICDRiA (International Center for Decision and Risk Analysis) at the University of Texas at Dallas. He is also Chair Professor of Risk and Decision Analysis at the City University Hong Kong, He has been for 4 years World Class University Distinguished Professor at Ajou University, Korea. He is Professor Emeritus at the University Paris Dauphine.

Professor Bensoussan served as President of National Institute for Research in Computer Science and Control (INRIA) from 1984 to 1996; President of the French Space Agency (CNES) from 1996 to 2003; and Chairman of the European Space Agency (ESA) Council from 1999 to 2002. He is a member of the French Academy of Sciences, French Academy of Technology, Academia Europae, and International Academy of Astronautics.

His distinctions include AMS Fellow, IEEE Fellow, SIAM Fellow, Von Humboldt award, and the NASA public service medal. Professor Bensoussan is a decorated Officer of Legion d’Honneur, Commandeur Ordre National du Merite from France and Officer Bundes Verdienst Kreuz from Germany. He has received the W.T. and Idalia Reid Prize from SIAM in 2014.

He has an extensive research background in stochastic control, risk analysis and decision making. He has published 13 books and more than 400 papers and proceedings. He develops a comprehensive approach to Risk Analysis, to apprehend technical and socio-economic risks simultaneously. He has experience in aerospace and information technology industries. His main focus is presently in the energy sector.