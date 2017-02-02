Soyuz launches Hispasat 36W-1 satellite from the Guiana Space Centre

On Friday January 27, Soyuz accomplished a flawless launch from the Guiana Space Centre, Europe’s spaceport in Kourou, orbiting the Hispasat 36W-1 telecommunications satellite for Spanish operator Hispasat and marking its 16th straight success since 2011.

On its 16th flight from the Guiana Space Centre (CSG), Soyuz launched the Hispasat 36W-1 satellite into geostationary transfer orbit for Spanish satellite communications operator Hispasat, a leading distributor of content in Spanish and Portuguese. Hispasat 36W-1 is the first satellite to be built using Europe’s new SmallGEO platform developed by OHB System AG under ESA’s ARTES (Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems) programme.

With a launch mass of 3,220 kilograms, Hispasat 36W-1, from its orbital position at 36 deg. West, will allow Hispasat to provide a wide range of telecommunications services for television and radio stations in Spain, Portugal, the Canary Islands and South America. The satellite has an expected service lifetime of 15 years.

On the occasion of this launch, CNES President Jean-Yves Le Gall commented: “CNES is once again especially proud to celebrate this first launch of 2017, not only because it marks Soyuz’s 16th straight success from the Guiana Space Centre but also because it is the launcher’s first into geostationary orbit.”

More information about the launch: http://www.arianespace.com/mission/ariane-flight-vs16/