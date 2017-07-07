Startup Tour Semi-Final in Los Angeles

The Startup Tour is a start-up contest organized by the FrenchFounders Group and the online magazine French Morning to support Francophone entrepreneurs in their development in North America.

Semi-finals take place in the 8 cities hosting the competition (New York, Miami, Boston, Chicago, Montreal, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Paris). At each stage, 5 pre-selected startups pitch before a jury made up of investors, decision-makers and key entrepreneurs in the area.

The Los Angeles stopover took place at the Residence of the Consul General on June 9, 2017. Among the 5 startups competing in very different fields, including GOFARVR, betterkids, JALGOS, and SCALEFAST, it is WASHOS, a car wash service at home, which prevailed.

The Consul General Christophe Lemoine and the WASHOS CEO Bertrand Patriarca

WASHOS will thus participate in the grand finale to be held in September in New York, where 3 prizes will be awarded, possibly in the presence of the French President. The winner of the first prize will receive a package worth $ 100,000, including notably cash and mentoring, to support its development in the United States.