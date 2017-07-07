Startup Tour Semi-Final in Los Angeles
The Startup Tour is a start-up contest organized by the FrenchFounders Group and the online magazine French Morning to support Francophone entrepreneurs in their development in North America.
Semi-finals take place in the 8 cities hosting the competition (New York, Miami, Boston, Chicago, Montreal, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Paris). At each stage, 5 pre-selected startups pitch before a jury made up of investors, decision-makers and key entrepreneurs in the area.
The Los Angeles stopover took place at the Residence of the Consul General on June 9, 2017. Among the 5 startups competing in very different fields, including GOFARVR, betterkids, JALGOS, and SCALEFAST, it is WASHOS, a car wash service at home, which prevailed.
- The Consul General Christophe Lemoine and the WASHOS CEO Bertrand Patriarca
WASHOS will thus participate in the grand finale to be held in September in New York, where 3 prizes will be awarded, possibly in the presence of the French President. The winner of the first prize will receive a package worth $ 100,000, including notably cash and mentoring, to support its development in the United States.