Successful Launch of the European Sentinel-5P Satellite

As part of the European Copernicus program, an Earth observation program, Sentinel-5P (820 kg) was launched on Oct. 13 from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in northern Russia by a Rockot launcher.

After launch, the satellite opened its three solar panels and the communications with Earth could be established. The status of the satellite is now nominal.

The satellite is now ready for the next phase: commissioning the Tropomi atmosphere sensor (an instrument to monitor Earth’s atmosphere, mapping a multitude of gases that affect the composition of air, the climate and the human health) over the next six months.

Once fully operational, it will map the entire planet every day for Europe’s Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service air quality forecasts and for decision-making. Sentinel-5P, which carries out the first Copernicus mission dedicated to monitoring the atmosphere, is the sixth satellite launched in the framework of Copernicus.

As an EU flagship space initiative, Copernicus provides timely operational information on the world’s land surfaces, oceans and atmosphere to support environmental and security policymaking, and meet the needs of citizens and service providers.

