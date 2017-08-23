The 2017 SPIE Stokes Award Goes to the French Physicist Christian Brosseau

Each year since 2004, the International Society for Optics and Photonics (SPIE) awards the G. G. Stokes prize, an award for exceptional contribution to the field of optical polarization.

This year, and for the first time since its creation , it is a French physicist, Professor Christian Brosseau, who won the G. G. Stokes award for his work on statistical optics and optical information processing. He received the award at a gala dinner in San Diego on August 9.

Christian Brosseau is a professor at the University of Western Brittany (UBO) where he also serves as vice-president for research and innovation. He conducts his research at Lab-Sticc, the Laboratory of Science and Information Technology, Communication and Knowledge. Professor Brosseau is also well known for his commitment to education, where he tries to raise awareness about the optical sciences among young audiences.