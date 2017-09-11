The CARNOT meetings : Free invitation to the Paris region R&D labs program

Recognized worldwide for research and innovation, the Paris region exceptional innovation environment will be at the fingertips of foreign companies during Les Rendez-Vous CARNOT, The CARNOT meetings. The event focused on the newest trends and advances in French R&D and innovation.

Dates : The event will take place in Paris; Espace Champerret, on 18–19 October 2017.

As part of this show, Paris Region Entreprises organizes, for free, a program dedicated to foreign companies and focused on the Paris region R&D labs. This will be a unique opportunity for foreign companies to meet, exchange ideas and network with the most high skilled French scientists and their labs. It will also help them to take decisive steps in the development of their innovative products: