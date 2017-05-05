The Centre for Integrative Biology of Toulouse launches two International recruitment Programs

The Centre for Integrative Biology of Toulouse launches two international calls for the recruitment of outstanding group leaders.

In order to reinforce its research endeavors in an inspiring, collaborative and cutting-edge environment, the CBI is seeking new talented group leaders, at junior or midcareer level, addressing :

Including computational analysis of large data-sets, network analyses, physics and mathematical modeling connected to research themes of the CBI.

Including microbiology, genome dynamics, RNA biology, cell dynamics, developmental biology, molecular, cellular, behavioral neurosciences and computational and systems biology.

Application deadline: June 15, 2017

More information on the CBI website