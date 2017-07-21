The Embassy of France hosts the signature of an agreement between University of Pittsburgh, Pierre et Marie Curie University, Inserm and CNRS

The University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine has entered into an agreement with three world-renowned French research institutions, the University Pierre et Marie Curie of the Sorbonne Universités in Paris, the Institut National de la Santé et de la Recherche Médicale (Inserm); and the Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS), to focus on collaborative research and education in the fields of medicine and biomedical sciences.

The agreement was signed during the Louis J. Fox Center for vision restoration, held on July 11 and 12 at the Embassy of France in Washington DC. This annual symposium gathers the world’s leading experts in the field of optic nerve regeneration.

Signatories of the agreement between Pitt and the French research institutions at the conclusion of the signing ceremony. (L to R) Dr. Sidney Wiener, CNRS; Dr. José-Alain Sahel; Gérard Araud, ambassador of France to the United States; Dr. Jean Chambaz, University Pierre et Marie Curie; Dr. Yves Levy, Inserm; Dr. Arthur Levine, University of Pittsburgh.

This agreement focused on José-Alain Sahel and colleagues’ work. They will be exporting from France an innovative research model, bringing together, in the same building, patients, start-ups, basic research and technological advancement, as it has already been tested in France at the Institut de la Vision.

The objective is to develop joint research cooperation, exchanges of academic personnel as well as scientific, educational and scholarly materials. This entirely fits with the Embassy’s objective to increase the attractiveness of France and the mobility of talent across the Atlantic.

Dr. Sahel engaged in discussion: Dr. José-Alain Sahel (Right), Professor and Chair of Ophthalmology, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine engaging in discussion with Dr. Jean Chambaz (Left), President, University Pierre et Marie Curie of the Sorbonne Universités, and , Dr. Yves Levy, President and CEO of Inserm (Center).

“This agreement will further strengthen the robust scientific and educational partnerships between Pittsburgh and Paris, bringing to bear our outstanding intellectual capacities to address some of the most significant diseases that lead to blindness and vision impairment through basic and translational research,” said Sahel

“Taking on an immense challenge like the quest to cure blindness requires that we not only have bold ideas, but also the brightest minds to work on them. The University of Pittsburgh is proud to be a part of this international partnership that will bring together the world-class scientific community at Pitt with researchers from France under the able leadership of Dr. Sahel,” said Arthur S. Levine, M.D., Pitt’s senior vice chancellor for the health sciences and John and Gertrude Petersen Dean of Medicine.