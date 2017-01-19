The Federation of Neuroscience Labs to hire researchers in 2017

The Federation of Neuroscience (CRNS FR3636)is a group of research laboratories on the Saints-Pères Fundamental and Biomedical Sciences campus of Paris Descartes University, located on the left bank, in the very heart of Paris, in the attractive Saint-Germain-des-Prés area of the 6th arrondissement.

It launches a call for a new research group for which 120m2 lab space will be available from early 2017. Applications in areas of molecular and cellular neuroscience, as a complement to current lines of research, are welcome. The newly recruited group will have access to state-of-the-art on-site core facilities within the building, including time-lapse, confocal and super-resolution microscopy, flow cytometry, biochemistry and a brandnew (2016) 10,000-cage animal facility, also housing viral injection, optogenetics and behavioural labs.

Deadline for applications is: 1st March 2017

They are currently looking for candidates that are either:

heading an established CNRS/INSERM research team that wishes to relocate

young, talented researchers (with no restriction on citizenship or nationality), who seek kick-off funding from the ATIP/Avenir Programme or benefit from an equivalent support from other organizations.

More info in the following document: