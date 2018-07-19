The French Ameri-Can Climate TalkS (FACTS): A New Article Published in Science & Diplomacy

In 2014, the Office for Science and Technology of the Embassy of France in the United States - together with the Embassy of France in Canada - launched the French Ameri-Can Climate TalkS (FACTS), a series of conferences bringing together French, U.S. and Canadian stakeholders from governments, academia, think tanks, NGOs, and the private sector.

In June 2018, an article was published in Science & Diplomacy on this program launched by the French diplomatic network in North America in the lead-up to COP21. This article sheds light on the lessons learned from this science diplomacy initiative and the reasons that made it a success. Through the FACTS conferences, science was fully integrated into the French diplomatic strategy. As such, the analysis of this initiative offers useful contributions to the ongoing debates in the science diplomacy literature by clarifying what science diplomacy is and what can be expected from it. [1]

To learn more about it, read the entire piece on the Science & Diplomacy website.

Science & Diplomacy is a a quarterly publication edited by the Center for Science Diplomacy of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), the world’s largest scientific society. Created in 2008, the Center has played a leading role in conceptualizing science diplomacy as a key aspect of today’s international relations and scientific affairs.