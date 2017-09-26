The Institut Lumière Matière: Professor Position Available
RESEARCH
The Institut Lumière Matière (iLM) is a joint research unit attached to the University Claude Bernard Lyon 1 and the CNRS. The laboratory is located on the LyonTech-la Doua campus in the heart of the Lyon metropolitan area and the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region and brings together more than 300 people at a research center of excellence in physics and chemistry.
The iLM is looking for an external candidate in order to reinforce its research activity in the field of non-equilibrium matter, in line with the themes developed by the LABEX iMUST. The candidate will join one of the existing iLM teams.
Targeted topics include, but are not limited to, transport measurements, ultrafast dynamics, non-linear physics and optics, instability, self-organization in nanosystems, disordered condensed matter, complex fluids and living matter
Research contact: Laboratory director: dir.ilm@univ-lyon1.fr, 04.72.43.84.54
Website: http://ilm.univ-lyon1.fr/
EDUCATION
Physics teaching at L and M levels.
Some of the teaching can be done in English
Contact : Director of the Department of Physics: Jean-Claude Plenet, jean-claude.plenet@univ-lyon1.fr 04.72.43.11.96
- Position: Professor
- Chair: No
- CNU Section No. 1: 28 - Dense Media and Materials
- CNU Section No. 2: 30 - Diluted and Optical Media
- Synthetic profile: New methodologies for the study of non-equilibrium matter
- Component or department: FST - Department of Physics
- Research unit: Institut Lumière Matière