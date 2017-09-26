The Institut Lumière Matière: Professor Position Available

RESEARCH

The Institut Lumière Matière (iLM) is a joint research unit attached to the University Claude Bernard Lyon 1 and the CNRS. The laboratory is located on the LyonTech-la Doua campus in the heart of the Lyon metropolitan area and the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region and brings together more than 300 people at a research center of excellence in physics and chemistry.

The iLM is looking for an external candidate in order to reinforce its research activity in the field of non-equilibrium matter, in line with the themes developed by the LABEX iMUST. The candidate will join one of the existing iLM teams.

Targeted topics include, but are not limited to, transport measurements, ultrafast dynamics, non-linear physics and optics, instability, self-organization in nanosystems, disordered condensed matter, complex fluids and living matter

Research contact: Laboratory director: dir.ilm@univ-lyon1.fr, 04.72.43.84.54

Website: http://ilm.univ-lyon1.fr/

EDUCATION

Physics teaching at L and M levels.

Some of the teaching can be done in English

Contact : Director of the Department of Physics: Jean-Claude Plenet, jean-claude.plenet@univ-lyon1.fr 04.72.43.11.96