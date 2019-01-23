The President of CNES at JPL

On the 18th of January, the President of CNES Jean Yves Le Gall, accompanied by the CNES Representative to the United States of America, Norbert Paluch, visited the JPL in Pasadena (California) to meet with French engineering and scientific teams working on the SEIS seismometer which was placed on the surface of Mars by the InSight lander earlier this year. The President also visited the control center of the instrument, as well as the “sandbox” testbed which was used to rehearse landing and simulate the physical environment of the lander on Martian soil.

During a meeting with the leadership of JPL and the InSight teams, both sides expressed their appreciation of the excellent collaboration of the French and American teams in regards to the mission and discussed the promising future collaboration opportunities on increasingly ambitious new projects.