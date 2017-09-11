The Third Edition of the Hyperloop Pod Competition Is Already Planned for 2018

Initially, another Musk’s great idea

It all started on August 12, 2013, when Elon Musk published a release of his Hyperloop concept, a new mode of transportation for both passengers and freight. The principle is attractive: a pod containing passengers or freight, traveling at high speed (600 mph with an estimated maximal speed of 750mph) within a tube under reduced pressure to limit air friction. With such a system, the cities of Los Angeles and San Francisco could be connected in less than 30 minutes… But Elon Musk was not going to stop there.

A collaborative project above all

In order to stimulate students’ innovative spirit and speed up the development of the first prototypes, SpaceX (one of Musk’s companies) launched the Hyperloop pod competition in 2015, whose purpose was to design and build half size Hyperloop pods. More than 1000 student teams from all over the world engaged in the competition and proposed a project for their own capsule. Among these teams, approximately 120 were selected and participated in a pod design weekend held in Texas in January 2016. Following this weekend, 23 teams were chosen to build their prototype and perform in the Hyperloop pod competition I finals in January 2017. After a series of 9 discriminating tests, 3 teams only were able to test their prototype in the Hyperloop tube (1 mile long and 5 foot outer diameter) specially built for the event in Space X HeadQuarters in Hawthorne, California.

Based on the high-quality submissions and overwhelming enthusiasm surrounding the Competition, Space X decided to organize a second Hyperloop pod competition, held from August 25-27, 2017 once again in Space X HeadQuarters. At this time however, the only criterion taken into consideration was the maximal speed reached, taking into account a successful deceleration, ie without crashing the capsule. 24 student teams took part in this new event, and it was a German team, WARR Hyperloop, who won the competition. Its prototype reached the speed of 201mph, a little over 324km / h.

All good things come in threes..

Elon Musk recently announced the renewal of the competition for 2018. Space X has already published the rules and regulations for this 3rd edition on September 5 on its website and registration is now open until September 29th. A word to the wise..