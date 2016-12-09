The Transatlantic Friendship and Mobility Initiative 2016 Awards

The Transatlantic Friendship and Mobility Initiative, announced by the U.S. Department of State and the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Development on May 13, 2014, and endorsed by the Association of American Universities (AAU), the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU), NAFSA: Association of International Educators and the Institute of International Education (IIE), aims to strengthen the historic ties between the United States and France by diversifying and doubling the number of students studying abroad in our respective countries by 2025.

Within this context, the Embassy of France has partnered with APLU and NAFSA to issue a call for projects aimed at increasing and diversifying study in France opportunities, and at identifying American colleges and universities that are willing and able to leverage institutional commitment to the goals of the initiative.

2016 Partnership for Innovation and Collaboration on Study Abroad Awards

The following projects were distinguished by the selection committee:

This is the third call for proposals since 2014 and the selection committee was thrilled to see variety in the geography, type and sizes of the institutions, as well as in the disciplines presented this year. Additionally, these projects demonstrate how limited resources can effectively mobilize the greatest number of U.S. students to study abroad in France, with each project providing 15-30 students with a study abroad experience in France.

Several of the projects will start as soon as the summer of 2017 and go through 2018. The Embassy of France will provide funding up to $20,000 for each of these awards, which will cover 50% or less of each project’s total cost.

The Cultural Services and the Office for Science and Technology of the Embassy of France congratulate the recipients of the “Partnership for Innovation and Collaboration in Study Abroad” Awards and thank APLU and NAFSA for their commitment to this Initiative.