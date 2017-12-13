The University of Texas A&M and Arts et Métiers ParisTech signed an agreement for the creation of a Joint Advanced Materials & Manufacturing Research, Innovation, and Education Cluster in Aix-en-Provence

On November 30, 2017, Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station (TEES) and Ecole Nationale Supérieure des Arts et Métiers Paris Tech (ENSAM) signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Marseille to structure their cooperation in the coming decades.

Over about fifteen years, Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station and ENSAM have been successfully collaborating in research on materials science. After the signing in 2015 of two agreements formalizing student exchanges and scientific collaborations, the two institutions have agreed to strengthen their cooperation by creating a Joint Advanced Materials & Manufacturing Research, Innovation, and Education Cluster on the ENSAM campus in Aix-en-Provence. This project, strongly supported by Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur (PACA), will mainly focus on new technologies for aeronautics, the production of new energies and digital technologies, across research, education and innovation partnerships. It will benefit from the common cultures of both institutions in research and education excellence, industrial partnership and technology transfer.

Dr. Katherine Banks, Vice Chancellor, Dean of Engineering and Director of the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station, and Prof Laurent Champaney, Director general of Arts & Métiers ParisTech, officially signed the agreement at the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur Region headquarters, in the presence of the Vice President of PACA Region and of the Scientific attaché of the Consulate general of France in Houston.