The mechanisms at work for the stability and repair of DNA: a hot topic under New Mexico still lukewarm sun

Geneviève Almouzni, director of the research department of Institut Curie in Paris, co-organized the Genomic Instability and DNA Repair Conference in Santa Fe, New Mexico, April 2-6, 2017.

The stability of the genome is essential for maintaining the normal state of the cells and for general health. Genomic instability is associated, for example, with a significant risk of cancer and degenerative diseases. The "Genomic Instability and DNA Repair" conference was organized in conjunction with another on the related topic "DNA Replication and Recombination". These are recurring conferences within the framework of the Keystone Symposia on Molecular and Cellular Biology, which are high-level symposia focused on specific topics of fundamental research.

French research was clearly visible through the role of organizer of G Almouzni, and also through the French representation of some fifteen members which included researchers from Parisian institutes (Curie, Jacques Monod, Gustave Roussy, Saint-Louis, Hospital), Institute of Human Genetics of Montpellier, as well as doctoral and post-doctoral students from France, or on an internship in the United States.