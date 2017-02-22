The results of FABS 2015 are being published in two scientific journals

In partnership with the Toulouse University Gérontopôle Hospital, the Office of Science and Technology organized the French American Biotech Symposium 2015 (FABS) on December 2, 2015 in Toulouse as a side event of the The International Association of Geriatrics and Gerontology Nursing Homes convention.

With its central theme being, "Prevention in health residences and establishments: A new mission for the future", this workshop witnessed genuine success in fostering several high-level intellectual exchanges between French and American attendees.

The results of these exchanges were published in an article that appeared in two scientific journals: The Journal of Nursing Home Research Sciences and The Journal of Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine.

Read the article "Prevention of Functional Decline by Reframing the Role of Nursing Homes?"