The transatlantic collaborations of the University of Bordeaux with the USA

The University of Bordeaux has identified partners throughout the world with whom we structure and expand our partnership, on every level. This strategy is based on a shared history but also on a shared vision of the challenges faced by superior education and research today. The University of Bordeaux take stock of its privileged relationships with US establishment, notably with University of California (including University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and University of California Davis (UC Davis)), University of Cincinnati or Louisiana State University, Northern Arizona University and Colorado School of Mines.

