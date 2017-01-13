Thomas Pesquet’s First Spacewalk

On January, 13, 2017,Thomas Pesquet conducted his first extravehicular activity (EVA) with U.S. astronaut Shane Kimbrough, the International Space Station (ISS) commander.

The two astronauts replaced lithium-ion batteries to upgrade the station’s power systems. The new batteries, scheduled to last 10 years, are charged by the 2,500 square meters of solar panels powering the station and are needed when the ISS is in the Earth’s shadow.

Thomas Pesquet thus becomes the fourth French astronaut to conduct an EVA, following Jean-Loup Chrétien in 1988, Jean-Pierre Haigneré in 1999 and Philippe Perrin in 2002.

Thomas Pesquet’s Proxima mission on the CNES website: https://proxima.cnes.fr

