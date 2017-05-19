Three French scientists inducted into the National Academy of Sciences

On May 3, 2016, the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) in the United States announced the election of 84 new American members and 21 foreign associates, in recognition of their exceptional contribution to scientific research. This year, three of the best French scientists join this prestigious assembly: Christine Petit (Collège de France, Institut Pasteur), Claire Voisin (Collège de France, CNRS), and Jean Jouzel (Institut Pierre Simon Laplace, CEA-CNRS). On Saturday April 29, 2017, in Washington, during the 154th annual assembly of the academy, they were inducted and presented to their colleagues.

This event emphasizes once again the dynamism of the French scientific research and its international position: there are now 38 foreign associates of the Academy based in France making France the second most represented foreign country (after the United Kingdom). These 38 members represent 8.4% of the foreign associates of the Academy, whom today, counts a total of 455 foreign members. France is represented by 8 members in the mathematics field, 8 members in geology/geophysics, 5 members in physics and 17 members divided in various fields.

On May 2, 2017, a dinner in honor of the three newly elected members was organized at the Résidence de France in Washington. Christine Petit and Jean Jouzel were able to invite their relatives, friends and scientific colleagues in the United States, to celebrate this event. As an example, the presence of Professor Randy Koster, researcher on climate modelling for the NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), is the example of a successful international scientific cooperation: Jean Jouzel has been working for more than 30 years with this American researcher on Antarctic ice studies and on paleoclimatology.

For more information, you can read the following article : https://www.france-science.org/Three-French-Scientists-Elected-to.html