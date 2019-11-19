The AM2 consortium

First collaborations between Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station (TEES) and Arts et Métiers ParisTech (ENSAM) were initiated 25 years ago around shape memory materials.

At the time, Texas A&M wanted to create a joint entity with ENSAM to establish a presence in Europe. The signing of a memorandum of understanding in November 2017, followed by the reception of a Texas A&M delegation in France in November 2018, built a strong relationship between the two institutions, and led to the formation of an industrial-academic consortium called AM2 (in double reference to Arts et Métiers and (Texas)A&M). In order to perpetuate the initiative, the director of the Arts & Métiers campus in Aix-en-Provence will present a project for the creation of a Joint Research Centre specially dedicated to advanced manufacturing and the industry of the future.

Context of this third workshop

While the first workshop addressed the R&D needs of the industry, and the second the science of data, this third edition focused on industry 4.0 - AI and Data Science for Smart Manufacturing - with the aim to forge links with the local industrial and entrepreneurial environment.

The Office for Science and Technology of the Embassy co-organized with the TEES a working session on industry 4.0 to identify areas for further collaboration.

During this session, the thirty participants (including STIL, ExOne, Siemens, Essilor, etc.) debated on the relevance of several points, with a view to making this structure sustainable and as efficient as possible, including: specific advantages; points that differentiate this consortium from other initiatives; how to work with several industrial players; which economic model to choose; which milestones and which roadmap to adopt; etc. Several options have been discussed and are under discussion.

Perspectives

At the beginning of next year (February 12 and 13, 2020), the Office for Science & Technology and the TEES wish to extend and amplify this initiative by setting up a French American Innovation Day (FAID) in partnership with the College of Engineering of Texas A&M. This event will also focus on the theme of "Smart Manufacturing for the Factory of the Future".

It will take the form of a conference bringing together engineers, researchers, start-ups and companies. FAID 2020 will include plenary sessions, panel discussions and networking time with participants. A dedicated website will be put online via our official website.

Renaud Seigneuric, Attache for Science and Technology, attache-phys@ambascience-usa.org

Olivier Tardieu, Deputy Attache for Science and Technology, deputy-phys@ambascience-usa.org