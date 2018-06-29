Two French MPs meet NASA’s Director of the Earth Science Division as part of an informational mission on Climate Diplomacy

On 21 June, as part of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Assembly’s informational mission entitled “Climate Diplomacy: a strong diplomatic action to consolidate climate agreements”, MPs and rapporteurs Ms. Nicole Le Peih and Mr. Bernard Deflesselles, as well as Mr. François Xavier Carabelli, Chairman of the Committee, went to NASA headquarters accompanied by Counselor for Space and CNES representative, Mr. Norbert Paluch, and the Counselor for Ecology, Energy and Climate, Mr. David Krembel, from the Embassy of France in the United States of America.

This meeting was an opportunity for Mr. Michael Freilich, Director of the Earth Science Division (Science Mission Directorate) at NASA to present the agency’s past, current and future earth observation programs, and more specifically the activities related to climate change, as well as the scientific results achieved or targeted. Michael Freilich highlighted NASA’s commitment to earth sciences (annual budget of 1.9 Md$) and welcomed the long-standing close cooperation with France, particularly in oceanography, with TOPEX/Poseidon launched in 1992, Jason-1 launched in 2001, Jason-2 launched in 2008, Jason 3 launched in 2016 and SWOT scheduled for launch in 2021.

The publication of the mission’s report is scheduled for mid-November, a few weeks before the 2018 Katowice Climate Conference (COP-24).