Two STEM Chateaubriand 2018 fellows to participate in Universcience’s Week of Talented Young Francophone Scientists

STEM Chateaubriand 2018 fellows Ariel Matalon and Colin McSwiggen will participate in Universcience’s Week of Talented Young Francophone Scientists. The event will take place from December 1-7, 2018 at the Cité des sciences et de l’industrie and the Palais de la découverte in Paris, France. Matalon and McSwiggen are among forty-five other young French-speaking scientists participating in this event who come from a total of twenty-seven different countries.

Following Universcience’s first ever Week of Talented Young Scientists last year, this year will focus on French-speaking communities, the advantages of French language in contemporary science, and women with careers in science. Throughout the week, the young scientists will have the opportunity to participate in visits and exchanges including a behind-the-scenes look at an exhibit, scientific journalism workshops, and meetings with academic, innovation, and scientific mediation professionals. The participants will also present their research projects in French at the International Organisation of the Francophonie in Paris.

The Week of Talented Young Francophone Scientists is under the patronage of French President Emmanuel Macron and the sponsorship of the Secretary General of the Francophonie Michaëlle Jean, and it is also supported by the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Culture, and the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation.

Use the hashtag #JeunesTalentsScientifiques on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram to get updates the week of the event.