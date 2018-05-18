On May 14, 2018, the Ambassador of France, Gérard Araud, hosted a reception at the Maison Française to mark the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-French Fulbright Program. Ambassador Araud; U.S. State Department’s Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, Marie Royce; and J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board Vice Chair, Senator Mark Pryor provided remarks to 200 Fulbright grantees, alumni, program sponsors, supporters, and friends.

Ambassador Gérard Araud

Assistant Secretary of State Marie Royce

The event included the launch of a new Fulbright for the Future Prize – France-U.S. Program, which Franco-American Fulbright Commission Executive Director, Arnaud Roujou de Boubée, presented to two outstanding recent alumni: 2016-17 Fulbright-Tocqueville Distinguished Chair Allen Malony, Professor of Computer and Information Science at University of Oregon who conducted research on supercomputing at the University of Versailles Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, and 2015-16 U.S. Fulbright student Jean Guo, who studied the role that medical interpreter services play in health care service delivery in France and founded an NGO to teach computer coding and programming to refugees and migrants in France.

A Roujou de Boubée & Jean Guo

The event highlighted both the significant achievements of the past 70 years of the U.S.-French Fulbright program, including two 1960s alumni who received Nobel Prizes this year, as well as the ongoing innovations being developed to address current challenges and keep the program integral and vibrant for the future.

From left to right: L. Bernstein, ECA, A. Roujou de Boubée, Executive Director Fulbright Commission, Minh-Hà Pham Scientific Counselor, French Embassy, Professor Allen Malony, & Jean Guo, Fulbright for the Future Prize recipients, Assistant Secretary of State Marie Royce, J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board Vice-Chair Mark Pryor



Introductory video



Allen Malony’s interview



Jean Guo’s interview