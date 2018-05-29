UCLA mathematician Andrea Bertozzi elected at the National Academy of Sciences

Andrea Bertozzi is a Professor in the Departments of Mathematics, and of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at UCLA. Andrea Bertozzi has been collaborating for a long time with Jocelyn Chanussot, Professor at Grenoble-INP with whom she has several publications in common and with whom she exchanged several students, notably thanks to the Chateaubriand fellowship program of the Embassy of France. Andrea Bertozzi and Jocelyn Chanussot also are partners in an International Project for Scientific Cooperation (PICS) funded by the CNRS.

Congratulations to this ambassador for France-USA relationships!